Alleged Thugs Importation: Malami’s Petition Act Of Economic Sabotage –Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, yesterday dismissed the allegation by former Minister for Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, that his government is importing thugs from the Republic of Niger to destabilise the state. He said he is not deterred and remains “unperturbed”.

In a statement, Idris condemned the “frivolous petition”, saying the allegation should be considered an act of economic sabotage and a terrorist attempt.

According to him, since Malami made the allegation in his petition to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Inspector General of Police (IGP), Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Comptrollers General of Immigration and Civil Defence Corps, some foreign companies executing federal and state road projects in Kebbi have started abandoning sites due to rumours of bandit attacks.

The governor said: “We have just held a security meeting, and security agencies are already investigating such petitions. “This is the height of irresponsibility by the opposition because it is pure falsehood.

“I have been at the forefront of the fight against criminals across the North, and my administration has invested heavily in security to restore normalcy in affected areas.”

Idris accused the opposition of being unfair to the people of Kebbi, stating that “their unwarranted and sponsored negative reports can discourage investors.”