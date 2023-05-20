Alleged Threat To Life: LP Demands Evidence From Arabambi

The Labour Party (LP) described the allegation by expelled former National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, that Mr Peter Obi directed the National Youth Leader, Kennedy Ahanotu, to attack him as defamatory.

The party in a statement jointly signed by the National Secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouk, and Ahanotu, called on Arabambi to make public evidence and facts of his allegation.

LP observed so many “actionable utterances” of the expelled NPS “but certainly not this unfounded allegation which we view as serious and defamatory to the persons mentioned.”

It described Obi as a peace-loving man who does not condone violence, noting that as a governor of Anambra State, “his tenure witnessed the most peaceful era in that state.

“He is renowned to be the only governor in Nigeria who moved around without a bulletproof car.

“So for anyone to imagine, suggest, or even contemplate to associate him with the act of violence is pure mischief taken too far and this must be addressed.”

The party said it would make a formal report to the Nigerian Police and other security agencies on the allegation, which it regarded as a “grave dimension which these anti-democratic elements are taken in their inordinate attempt to stifle democracy. ”

LP stated that neither Obi nor any of the persons mentioned would “contemplate to influence or stimulate any such alleged attack.

The party described “Arabambi, a serial blackmailer who will stop at nothing to call out our leader at any given time.

“Arabambi is well known for peddling lies, propaganda, and deceit, reasons why the party expelled him.”

