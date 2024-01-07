Alleged Theft: Two Arrested For Beating Man To Death In Lagos

Two men have been arrested and detained by the Lagos State Police Command on suspicion of killing a man by hitting him with a car door.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Sunday by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

According to Hundeyin, the arrest came to the fore after the deceased’s wife reported the incident to the Iponri Police Division.

The police image maker said the woman said on Thursday she got a call while she was at home that her husband was being beaten by some people.

“In her report, she said they were beating her husband because he allegedly stole two doors of a car.

“She reported that on getting to the scene, she saw her husband in a pool of his blood and the assailants took him away in a tricycle.

“She further said that she heard later that her husband died on their way to the hospital and his corpse was abandoned in the tricycle,’’ Hundeyin said.

He clarified that detectives were called in by the Divisional Police Officer at Iponri, who apprehended the two suspects and found the victim’s lifeless body.

A male, age 33, and another man, age 34, were detained.

“The corpse has been deposited at Mainland General Hospital mortuary, Yaba, for autopsy just as the investigation has gone underway,” Hundeyin said.