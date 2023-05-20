Alleged Theft: Army Court Martial Adjourns General’s Trial To May 31

The Special Court Martial (SCM) sitting at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess, Asokoro, Abuja, has adjourned until May 31 for continuation of trial of former Group Managing Director (GMD) of Nigerian Army Properties Limited (NAPL), Major General UM Mohammed. Saturday Telegraph reports that the senior officer is standing trial in connection with allegations bordering on theft, and forgery.

Our correspondent reports that proceedings at the SCM have not been open to coverage by defence correspondents but highly-placed military sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the accused has testified thrice as star witness for the Defence. It was gathered that Thursday was the third time the accused person appeared at the witness box to give testimony in the case brought against him by the Army High Command.

Speaking on the ongoing trial, one of the sources said: “Honestly, this is a sensitive matter, and I’m not allowed to speak much on it. How- ever, what I can tell you for a fact is that we were before the Special Court Martial (SCM) on Thursday; they adjourned till the 31st of May.” The source added that “The adjournment is for continuation of the defence of the accused senior officer. This is because, under their rules, the accused senior officer must be the first to give evidence.

Thursday was his third day in the witness box. Expectedly and understand- ably, he is the star witness for the defence”. It will be recalled that amidst the controversy generated by the trial, which an online news platform had claimed was “secret”, the Army Headquarters (AHQ) had issues a statement on Sunday, May 14 to, according to it, “clear the air on the despicably false report and calculated attempt to cast aspersion on the ongoing Court Martial, which has already progressed to an advanced stage, as the prosecution has put forward the evidence against General Mohammed and closed its case”.

In a statement by Army spokesman, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Service wrote that: “For the avoidance of doubts, without being sub-judicial, the former GMD NAPL is facing trial in relation to alleged offences of theft of various sums of money belonging to NAPL and forgery. Nwachukwu added that “These are all acts declared as offences punishable under the provisions of various extant penal Laws in Nigeria. The details of the outcome of the Court Martial will be provided at the end of the Court Martial proceedings”.