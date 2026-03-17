Alleged Terrorism: Suspected Ansaru Commanders Trained In Libya, DSS Witness Tells Court

A Department of State Services (DSS)’ operative, yesterday, told the Federal High Court in Abuja that two Ansaru terror group commanders confessed to receiving weapons’ training and handling in Libya.

The officer, identified as ABC (name withheld for security reasons), told Justice Emeka Nwite while being led in evidence by the prosecution lawyer, David Kaswe, shortly after the service opened its case against the defendants.

He also told the court that the suspects confessed that foreign instructors in Libya taught them how to manufacture and use improved explosive devices (IEDs).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two Ansaru Commanders; Mahmud Usman and Abubakar Abba, are currently being prosecuted on allegations bordering on terrorism offences.

While Mahmud is the 1st defendant, Abba is listed as 2nd defendant. The officer, who testified as 1st prosecution witness (PW-1), said the defendants confessed that instructors from Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria taught them all they knew about weapons and IEDs while they were camped in Libya.