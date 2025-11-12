Alleged Terrorism: Kanu Files Fresh Motion, Seeks To Arrest Judgement

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has approached a Federal High Court in Abuja, to stop its plans to deliver judgement in the terrorism case brought against him by the Federal Government. Kanu was dragged before the court over allegation of terrorism in charge number FHC/ ABJ/CR/383/2015.

In the charge, the Federal Government accused him of leading a separatist movement seeking the secession of the South-East, parts of the South-South, and some communities in Kogi and Benue States from Nigeria.

He was also accused of inciting violence and killings through broadcasts allegedly transmitted across the country, as well as illegally importing a radio transmitter.

Kanu, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Federal Government had closed its case against him but Kanu refused to open his defense in the case, arguing that was no basis to try him.