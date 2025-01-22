Alleged Terrorism: DSS Files Criminal Charge Against Mahdi Shehu

Share

…gets order to keep suspect for 60 days

The Department of State Services (DSS) has preferred a 5-count charge bordering on alleged terrorism and other related offences against a self-styled activist, Muhammad Mahdi Shehu.

The criminal charge before the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna was filed pursuant to Section 66 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

New Telegraph recalls that the DSS had arrested Shehu shortly after he allegedly shared doctored videos, with the false claim that the Nigerian government had granted France permission to set up a military base in the North.

It was gathered that the DSS sought and obtained an order to keep the accused person in custody for 60 days, to enable their officers conclude investigations.

In granting the order, Justice Rilwan Aikawa held that the Secret Serviceshould keep Shehu for 60 days to enable their officers conclude investigations.

The counts against Shehu read: “False Publication to cause public alarm contrary to Section 59 (1) of the Criminal Code Act;

“Dissemination of Terrorism related false information contrary to Section 26 (2) (a) and (b) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022;

“Intentional dissemination of false information contrary to Section 24(1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition and Prevention, etc.) Act, 2024 (as amended);

“False allegation of Treasonable Act contrary yo Section 41 of the Criminal Code Act; and Use of social media to support false allegations of National Security Threat, contrary to Section 24(1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act”.

