Alleged Terrorism: DHQ Declares Simon Ekpa, 95 Other Suspects Wanted

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has declared a factional leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, and 95 other suspects wanted in connection with alleged terrorism, insurgency, and other violent crimes.

While making the declaration in its first edition/publication (2024), the Military urged the public to call certain phone numbers or contact relevant authorities for prompt action.

In the publication made by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, 43 suspects were declared wanted in the North West, including Alhaji Shingi; Malindi Yakubu; Boka; Dogo Gide; Halilu Sububu; Ado Aliero; Bello Turji; Dan Bokkolo; Labi Yadi, as well as Nagala; Saidu.

The North East category has 33 wanted terrorists, among whom are Abu Zaida; Modu Sulum; Baba Data; Ahmad; Sani Teacher; Baa Sadiq; Abdul Saad; Kaka Abi; Mohammad Khalifa; Umar Tella; Abu Mutahid; and Mallam Mohammad.

Some of the suspects of Southeast East extraction, who appeared on the wanted list alongside Ekpa are Chika Edoziem; Egede; Zuma; ThankGod; Gentle; Flavour; Mathew; David Ndubuisi; High Chief Williams Agbor; Ebuka Nwaka; Friday Ojimka, as well as Obiemesi Chukwudi aka Dan Chuk.