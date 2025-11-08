Alleged Terrorism : Court Fixes Nov 20 For Judgment In Suit Against Kanu

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court has fixed November 20 for judgment in the terrorism charges brought by the federal government against the Biafran nation agitator, Nnamdi Kanu.

The judge fixed the date on Friday following the refusal of Kanu to open his defense, as he had on several occasions indicated. Kanu, who had earlier filed a motion on Friday, challenged his trial because terrorism was no longer an offense in Nigeria as of today.

He claimed that the earlier Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act had been repealed, and as such no valid charges against him. The Court had, for the second time in twenty-four hours, adjourned till yesterday for Kanu to defend himself.

The Court had on Tuesday given Kanu till Wednesday to open defence or waive his right. However, at the resumed trial on Wednesday, Kanu stood his ground in the open court that there were no valid terrorism charges against him and would offer no defense to the one against him.

Justice James Omotosho, who offered Kanu another opportunity, said that he granted the fresh opportunity in the interest of justice to the defendant and to the nation.

At Wednesday’s trial, when Kanu was called to open his defense, he instead faulted the charges, insisting that he had nothing to defend in respect of a repealed law.

Rather than responding to the business of the day, he took hours addressing the court on why the charges against him cannot stand.