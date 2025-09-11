Alleged Terrorism: Court Denies Owo Attack Suspects Bail, Fixes Trial Date

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday refused the bail request made by five alleged Al-Shabab terrorists who allegedly attacked a Catholic Church in Owo town, Ondo State in 2022, leading to the death of over 40 worshippers.

Trial Judge, Justice Emeka Nwite who dismissed their bail application held that the terrorism charges against them were capital in nature. The judge also held that they were accused of being members of a strong terrorist organisation who may intimidate witnesses, and influence and jeopardise the trial of the defendants before the court.

Delivering a ruling on the bail application, Justice Nwite upheld the arguments of the Department of the State Service (DSS), that the evidence against the alleged terrorists was strong and cannot be glossed over. The five accused persons are Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, Al Qasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik, Abdulhaleem Idris and Momoh Otuho Abubakar.

Besides, the judge said that the argument of the DSS that they will jump bail and bolt away if allowed to go home was not disputed and deemed to be true. Justice Nwite also upheld the submission of the security agency that the five accused persons did not establish having credible sureties that can stand for them pending their trial.

He said that the arguments of the DSS that admitting them to bail would amount to judicial risk was also not challenged by their lawyers.