Alleged Terminal Leave: INEC Chairman Presides Over Junior Staff Promotion

Despite reports of a compulsory terminal leave allegedly ordered by President Bola Tinubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Thursday presided over the commission’s regular weekly meeting.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, INEC said the meeting reviewed preparations for the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election, the Area Council election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and the conduct of party primaries ahead of the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections.

The commission also announced the approval of the 2025 promotion exercise for 471 deserving junior staff (GL 03–06), based on recommendations by the Appointment, Promotion and Disciplinary Committee (APDC), in line with the Staff Conditions of Service.

Olumekun, who is also a National Commissioner, disclosed that a total of 515 staff were shortlisted for the exercise, with 214 meeting requirements for promotion to GL07, 134 to GL06, 106 to GL05, and 17 to GL04.

“The promotion of junior staff concludes the first phase of the exercise. Next is the promotion of senior staff, which has also commenced in earnest,” Olumekun said.

Prof. Yakubu stressed that staff promotion is a routine exercise and assured that the commission remained committed to regular merit-based promotion and the welfare of its workforce.

“We urge all staff to rededicate themselves to service, particularly with regard to elections and electoral activities,” he stated.