Alleged Tax Evasion: Osun Govt Begins Shutting Down Of MTN Operations

Osun State Government has said it has commenced the shutdown of MTN Nigeria operations in the state.

The Osun State Ministry of Environment and Sanitation, charged with the supervision of the telecommunications infrastructure under the Osun State Environmental Protection Law 2022, said two of the main offices of the company in Osogbo, the state capital have been sealed.

The Ministry said the decision follows the company’s alleged failure to pay N945 million taxes and ongoing efforts to mislead government representatives. It said over the coming weeks, MTN users may be experiencing significant service disruptions within Osun State.

Speaking on the development, Rotimi George-Taylor, on behalf of Global Transactions Nigeria Limited, the sole consultant on telecommunications infrastructure in Osun State, expressed concerns over MTN’s lack of accountability.

George-Taylor said: “I reached out for a peaceful resolution, and the Chief Technical Officer of MTN proposed a meeting within seven days.

However, this honoured. commitment was never “When asked to produce receipts for the payment of right of way, MTN was unable to do so.

“Furthermore, several staff members of MTN are currently evading arrest following accusations against them at the Osun State Police Command.”

The ministry urges MTN to ensure that it makes all necessary payments for the telecommunications infrastructure it operates within Osun State.

The Ministry of Environment and Sanitation reiterates that MTN must comply with all regulations and pay the necessary taxes to operate in Osun State in line with section 135 of the NCC Act. “Until they are held accountable, they don’t want to fulfill their financial obligations.

