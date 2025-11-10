Alleged Targeted Attacks in Nigeria and Way Out

Ever since the US President Donald Trump, in a social media post on October 31, 2025 said that: “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria” and added that he was ready to act to stop the alleged targeted killing of Christians, there have been several reactions. Unfortunately, some of such responses are couched in misinterpretation, misgivings, as well as ethno-religious and political sentiments.

Indeed, some have left the substance-of the killing spree particularly in Benue and Plateau states by Fulani herders, allegedly on an expansionist agenda, to chase the shadow of threatening Trump to substantiate his claims with empirical evidences of the killings of Christians in the country. But it would be recalled that on August 10, 2025 a report by Intersociety claimed that at least 7,087 Christians were massacred across the country.

And according to the International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law Society some 19,100 churches were destroyed, over 1,100 Christian communities were displaced and more than 600 Christian clerics were abducted. This perhaps explains why the United States Congress has been mulling sanctions on 12 northern state governors, in addition to some traditional rulers, and judges over religious persecution.

Also, in October, 2025 US Senator Ted Cruz wrote on the social media platform X that Nigerian officials are ignoring and enabling “the mass murder of Christians by Islamist jihadists.” The previous month, Cruz had introduced a bill aimed at sanctioning Nigeria for the persecution of Christians and it underscores Trump’s decision to tag Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern. But is the needful being done to understand what necessitated the planned measures of intervention?

That is the millionnaira question. In fact, the increasing need to strike a delicate balance by Nigeria’s political leaders between being reactive rather than proactive, against the wanton wasting of precious, priceless and irreplaceable human lives of several fellow citizens – be they Christians, Muslims, traditional worshippers or atheists – since the audacious onslaught of the Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State beginning from 2009, has become an imperative.

That is more so because the primary purpose of government as expressly enshrined in Section 14 Sub-section (2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) is that of the protection of the citizen’s lives and providing for their welfare.

Sadly, in spite of the humongous sums running into trillions of naira as budgeted one year after another, and surreptitiously aimed at reining in the rampaging monster of insecurity the killing spree has continued for decades through Boko Haram, ISWAP, all manner of bandits as well as the relatively new Lakurawa insurgents.

As expected, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has denied Trump’s claim, saying: “The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality.”

But much more needs to be done than said with regards to religious tolerance, especially so with the trending video of a Plateau State cleric, Evangelist Ezekiel Dachomo raising alarm that: “My life in grave danger over viral video on killing of Christians”. As widely reported on October 25, 2025 the Plateaubased cleric and regional leader of the Church of Christ in Nations, Evangelist Dachomo, sparked public alarm with a viral video showing the mass burial of victims of a recent attack in Heipang community near Jos.

Dachomo explained the circumstances surrounding the video clip, the repeated killings in Plateau communities, government inaction, and his call for global intervention to stop what he insists is the genocide of Christians. According to him it all started in 2001 when the masterminds brought mercenaries from Senegal, Niger, Chad, Burkina Faso, and Libya to terrorise them virtually on a daily basis.

From whatever perspective one looks at the volatile situation on alleged “Christian Genocide” the facts on ground point to the urgent need for the Bola Tinubu-led administration to step up measures to stem the terrifying tide of the killings of fellow citizens in the countryirrespective of differences of religion, ethnicity, and political persuasion. A roundtable meeting of religious and traditional leaders as well as youth organisations across different parts of the country is of urgency.

Furthermore, a thorough appraisal of the security architecture has become a necessity to flush out those colluding with the insurgents, while the president must muster the political will to identify the sponsors behind their bloodletting activities, prosecute them and bring them to speedy justice. This will serve as a strong form of deterrence to others involved in the killings.

There should never ever be any form of amnesty for the so called ‘ repentant’ insurgents or negotiations with them. With regards to the United State’ threat to deploy the air force and ground troops to frontally deal with the terrorists there should be negotiation for such a partnership this time around.

And that calls for the immediate appointment of ambassador to the US to facilitate the negotiations and dialogue. The delay for about two odd years to get ambassadors to countries that Nigeria has had long term relationships with does not augur well for sustainable diplomacy. Above all, the life of every Nigerian matters and no inkling should be given that some people are superior to others.