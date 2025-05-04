Alleged Student Loan Fraud: NANS Asks FG To Fire Corrupt VCs, Rectors

Share

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has asked the Federal Government to sack any vice-chancellors, rectors or provosts found to have tampered with the money meant for the students under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) scheme.

President Olushola Ladoja made the demand at the weekend. He said: “Any vicechancellor found guilty of any dubious character in this NELFUND, who has done what they are doing, must be removed from office.

“They must be removed from office, because while Federal Government is trying to do things that will help Nigerians, some people are there sabotaging it. And NANS will not accept that.

“We will fight whosoever is found wanting of such character.” Ladoja said the body met with Minister of Education Tunji Alausa and the NELFUND Managing Director Akintunde Sawyerr to address concerns over the said fraudulent practices.

According to him, that NELFUND will meet with all Student Union Government (SUG) Presidents of Nigerian campuses and NANS national executives in Abuja on Thursday to discuss the implementation of the student loan scheme.

Meanwhile, NANS cautioned former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and activist Omoyele Sowore against destabilising the union. Ladoja accused Atiku and Sowore of attempting to factionalise NANS by sponsoring a faction led by Atiku Isah.

Isah had accused Seyi, the son of President Bola Tinubu, of assaulting and abducting him. While accusing Isah of receiving funds to falsely claim NANS presidency, Ladoja who insisted there was no faction within NANS, said such claims were politically motivated attempts by opposition parties to undermine the association.

