Alleged Slave Labour: Victim’s Family Calls For Nigerian Govt’s Probe

The family of Obinna Okeadu who allegedly died in Myanmar, Thailand has called on the Nigerian government to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Obinna, an engineer, was among many Nigerians said to have been taken to Myanmar on fake job scam. A member of the family, Okechukwu Okeadu, told journalists in Abuja at the weekend, that his 33-year-old younger brother, Obinna and other unspecified number of young men across Africa were invited by an unnamed company to Myanmar for a factory job.

According to him, Obinna joined the centre in its Myanmar camp in August this year not knowing the evil ahead of him. He told journalists that Obinna’s immigration documents were taken away from him by the operators immediately he entered the camp, and was in turn given a job target to meet under a specific time.

Okechukwu alleged that his brother worked in a shallow underground apartment where he was not allowed to receive or make any phone call. He disclosed that a family source told them Obinna might have been injected with dangerous substances which might have killed him slowly. “One of the inmates in a secrete message to the family said Obinna died slowly following the substances injected in his by the owners of the centre.

“According to him, Obinna complained he was tired and could not continue with the task for that day, only for the supervisors to descend on him, hitting him with a hard object and injected him,” Okechukwu alleged.

He, therefore, calls on the Federal Government to intervene in the matter as he said: “We want to know why our son was subjected to such inhuman treatment. We were told he was tortured, until urine was dripping from his organ.