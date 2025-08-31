Alleged Showdown: We’re Solidly Behind  Abbas – Reps

The House of Representatives has dismissed claims of an impending crisis within its ranks, affirming that members remain solidly behind Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and are focused on national development and effective constituency representation.

Spokesperson of the House, Akin Rotimi, made this known in a statement on Sunday in reaction to a report suggesting lawmakers were planning a “showdown” with Speaker Abbas over alleged exclusion in the recent recruitment exercise carried out by the National Assembly.

Rotimi described the report as misleading, stating that it elevated isolated remarks and informal conversations on WhatsApp groups to appear as if they reflected the official stance of the House or its caucuses.

“Contrary to insinuations of an impending ‘showdown,’ the House remains united under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Dr. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD, GCON, Speaker of the House. With 360 members from every part of Nigeria, across diverse political, ethnic, and religious backgrounds, the House reflects the nation’s full heterogeneity,” Rotimi said.

He explained that lawmakers are entitled to freely express opinions in both formal and informal settings but stressed that such expressions do not represent resolutions or official positions unless formally debated and adopted through parliamentary procedures.

“It is to the Speaker’s credit that, despite this diversity, the 10th Assembly has remained united, reaching common positions on national issues through consensus-building while allowing every Member a voice,” he said.

Rotimi assured Nigerians that the House is preparing for resumption on September 23, 2025, with renewed commitment to national priorities.

Addressing some of the issues raised in the report, he clarified that delayed contractor payments, which were cited as a point of contention, are a national fiscal challenge and not peculiar to constituency projects. He revealed that the House leadership has been engaging with the Minister of Finance through the Appropriations Committees, resulting in the commencement of payments to contractors.

“Honourable Members face pressure from constituents expecting nominated projects to be implemented in line with participatory development. While these agitations are valid, they must be understood within current fiscal realities and not misrepresented,” he said.

On the recruitment controversy, Rotimi emphasized that the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), a statutory, independent body conducted the exercise, not the House leadership. He said the process was guided by principles of merit, inclusiveness, and federal character.

He added that Speaker Abbas has directed the House Committee on Public Service Matters, which oversees the NASC, to investigate the recruitment process and submit a comprehensive report.

Rotimi also dismissed claims of unfair development concentration in one region, describing them as “false, divisive, and unhelpful.” He reiterated the House’s commitment to equity, justice, and fairness.

“While the report is largely misleading, it highlights the tone and focus of conversations among Members who continue to advocate for issues directly affecting citizens, including project implementation, equitable employment opportunities, and security of lives and property,” Rotimi stated.

He assured that the House remains committed to transparency, inclusiveness, and fairness in carrying out its constitutional duties of lawmaking, oversight, and representation, and urged members to work together in the collective interest of the nation.