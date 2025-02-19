Alleged Shooting: Rihanna’s Partner, A$ap Rocky Declared Innocent

Share

The partner of renowned American rapper, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, has been declared not guilty to all counts of charges by jurors in his felony criminal trial in Los Angeles, on Tuesday.

New Telegraph recalls that the singer was charged to court with a pair of felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in the shooting of his one-time friend, A$AP Relli.

The incident happened in Los Angeles, California in November 2021.

A$AP Rocky would face up to 24 years in jail if convicted in the case. However, Rihanna broke into tears as the verdict was read after a three-week trial.

A$AP Rocky then ran over to hug the music superstar.

A$AP Rocky told the jury, which was composed of seven women and five men, “Thanks y´all for saving my life,”

Rihanna also took to her Instagram Stories Tuesday to express her relief.

“The Glory Belongs To God And God Alone!” The We Found Love Artist said, adding “Thankful, Humbled By His Mercy!”

