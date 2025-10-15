Alleged Sexual Harassment: UNICAL Prof Knows Fate November 17

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed November 17 for judgment in the sexual harassment case against the suspended Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Calabar (UNICAL), Professor Cyril Ndifon.

Justice James Omotosho fixed the date at yesterday’s proceedings after lawyers to parties made their final submissions and adopted their final written addresses.

Ndifon is being prosecuted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) along with his former lawyer, Sunny Anyanwu on a fourcount amended charge.

The two are accused of alleged sexual harassment, cybercrime and attempt to pervert the course of justice.

The prosecution alleged that Ndifon, while serving as the Dean of the Faculty of Law at UNICAL, asked the female Diploma student (whose identity was shielded) to send him “pornographic, indecent and obscene photographs of herself” through WhatsApp chats.