Alleged Sexual Harassment: SSANU Demands Fuoye VC’s Suspension

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Western Zone, yesterday demanded the suspension of the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) ViceChancellor, Abayomi Fasina, pending the conclusion of the probe into the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him.

The professor was alleged to have made emotional advances to senior staff member Mrs Folashade Adebayo. The school’s Governing Council had earlier this month constituted a nineman committee headed by Joshua Ogunwole to investigate the allegations against the VC.

However, in a letter to the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, SSANU, rejected the panel, demanding their replacement. In the letter by National Vice-President Abdussobur Salaam, SSANU also demanded the suspension of the VC.

The association faulted the terms of reference of the panel, it claimed are skewed more towards investigating the source of the online reports rather than the veracity of the allegation of immorality, sexual harassment and victimisation against Fasina.

The group said: “The composition of the com – mittee is in itself a source of worry, giving reason to doubt that fair hearing would be achieved on this matter.

“The inclusion of a Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Prof. Joshua Ogunwole) on the committee is tantamount to the VC being on the committee. “By statute, a DVC is a nominee of the VC and serves largely at the pleasure of his appointer.

“It is therefore definite that the membership of Prof. Ogunwole being a vi – carious party to the matter would taint the outcome of the panel’s report.

“We further insist that if for reasons best known to the Council the DVC remains a member of the committee, then the national secretariat of SSANU must be similarly represented on the committee to ensure that the interest of our member, Folashade Adebayo, our Branch Chairman, Benjamin Faleye and Secretary Ayomikun Aluko are commensurately protected.”

