Alleged Sexual Harassment: Group Defends Akpabio

Share

The Movement for National Accommodation and Consensus for Continuity (MONACCO) has questioned Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Addressing a news conference in Gusau yesterday, National President Salisu Isa Gusau described Akpabio as someone with too jovial character.

According to him, Akpabio’s habit of cracking jokes should not be defined as person with habit of incautious and reckless, but rather, being a person that belongs to a circle of senior citizens, always playing games to show oneness across all classes of good citizens.

He said: “There is no serving Senator in the Senate who is virtually unaware of Akpabio’s free-minded approach, especially in dealing with personal issues.

“My organization had made contacts for confirmation upon that, and even from preliminary investigations we are made to believed he cannot be pulled into such a nasty allegation.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

