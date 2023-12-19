Alleged Sexual Assault: Suspects Set Free

Justice Rahman Oshodi of a Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, Lagos, has acquitted and discharged four men who have been incarcerated for eight years after being charged with sexual assault and defilement of two female children in 2015.

The judge decided after finding that the prosecution did not sufficiently prove the three-count charge of sexual assault by penetration and defilement against the defendants.

The lucky defendants are Ojo Taiye, John Mahason, Peter Arabo and, Adenekan Adedeji, who were all arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on November 9, 2015.

According to Justice Oshodi, the prosecution, led by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Babajide Martins, brought two witnesses to testify in court, including a medical doctor who examined the survivours and an NSCDC officer who investigated the case.

However, the prosecution, the judge said, did not provide the alleged survivours themselves; a 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl.

Notwithstanding the Judge’s disagreement with the objection by the defence counsel, S. P. Odise, that the Investigating Officer’s (IO) testimony was hearsay, Oshodi said he still could not convict the defendants based on that.

He said, “I cannot rely on what the IO said. The absence of the survivors in court to give their testimony hurt the case of the prosecution. The prosecution could not prove counts one and two beyond a reasonable doubt.”

While declaring that it was better for nine guilty people to be set free than to convict one innocent person, Justice Oshodi held that ‘I find the defendants not guilty of the charges and hereby acquit and discharge them.”

It would be recalled that in 2018, the defendants pleaded not guilty when they were arraigned.