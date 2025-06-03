Alleged Sexual Assault: Police Nab Man For Molesting 15-Year-Old Stepdaughter

Share

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested one Wisdom Benoie, for allegedly molesting his 15-year-old stepdaughter at Yelwa, a suburb community within Bauchi metropolis.

In a press release by the Command’s PPRO, CSP Ahmed Wakil, said the Command Operatives attached to Operation Restore Peace (ORP), led by CSP Kim Abert, acted on credible intelligence, leading to the successful intervention in a mob action involving the suspect Wisdom Benoie.

“On May 31,at about 0200 hours, one Wisdom Benoie, male, aged 37, of Yalwan Tsakani, was confronted by a group of local youths who suspected him of secretly molesting his stepdaughter, Joy, (not real name ).

The situation came to light after the victim’s father reported the matter to the (ORP) unit in the Yelwan Tsakani area of Bauchi.” Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect married the victim’s mother (name withheld), thereby becoming the stepfather to the teenager.

It was disclosed that he had allegedly been sexually assaulting the victim when her mother is asleep, entering her room and engaging in non-consensual acts on multiple occasions.

The victim, suffering in silence, ultimately confided in neighbours, leading to a coordinated action that caught the suspect in the act.

During the interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to the crimes. The victim has been evacuated to a medical facility for examination and care.

The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Police Command, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu has directed the case to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a Discreet investigation, after which the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution.

