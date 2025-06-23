Alleged Sextortion, Cyberbullying: Alia Suspends Aide Over EFCC’s Arrest

Share

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, yesterday directed the ‘immediate and indefinite suspension’ of his Special Adviser on Documentation, Research, and Planning, Mr. Mkor Aondona, following his arrest by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged involvement in sextortion, cyberbullying, and blackmail.

The governor’s decision, according to his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, in a statement is in line with his unwavering commitment to uphold integrity, discipline, and accountability in public service.

He said: “Any official of his administration found wanting in matters of criminality or ethical misconduct will face the full weight of the law.”

Alia assured the public that the law will take its full course without interference or bias, stating clearly that his administration will not tolerate any act that brings the government into disrepute or undermines public trust.

He pointed out that, “public office is a call to serve with honour, transparency, and responsibility, and anyone who deviates from this path will have no place in his government.

