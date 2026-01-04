Alleged Sale Of Magama Gumau Market Square – The Sunday Mail

Alleged sale of Magama Gumau market square

Dear Editor,

I write on behalf of the good people of Magama Gumau Town with a deep sense of concern, responsibility, and restrained indignation to formally draw the attention of His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, to the prolonged hardship, uncertainty, and economic deprivation our community continues to endure due to the absence of an officially designated government-owned market square.

For several decades, the people of Magama have been denied access to a public, legally recognised commercial centre. This deprivation has compelled traders and small-scale entrepreneurs to operate on privately owned lands rather than on public property provided by the government.

As a consequence, residents have been subjected to persistent economic insecurity, instability, and tension, which have undermined their livelihoods and limited commercial growth. Currently, nearly all trading activities in Magama are conducted on privately acquired lands, which are secured through personal sacrifice rather than government provision.

In acknowledgment of this long-standing challenge, and during Your Excellency’s first tenure, a directive was reportedly issued approving the allocation of a market square for the people of Magama. Accordingly, a seven-hectare parcel of land was allocated during the tenure of the then Caretaker Chairman, Sen. Shehu Buba Umar, now the Senator representing Bauchi South.

Regrettably, despite this approval and allocation, the land was neither developed nor formally handed over to the community, as the process remained suspended under the justification of pending adjustments and preparatory procedures. Subsequently, Alhaji Abubakar Dallami assumed office as Caretaker Chairman.

During his administration, he reaffirmed that the land had indeed been allocated by His Excellency for the establishment of a market for the people of Magama. Unfortunately, his tenure also ended without any tangible progress toward development.

More recently, under the leadership of Hon. Ibrahim Abubakar Dembo, the allocation of this land was once again reconfirmed. In furtherance of this commitment, officials were dispatched to inspect the site and commence preliminary processes toward the construction of the proposed market.

Shockingly, these efforts were abruptly halted following claims that the land in question is no longer government-owned but allegedly belongs to certain private individuals. This disturbing development raises grave questions that demand urgent, transparent, and authoritative clarification:

At what point did the land, previously allocated for public use, allegedly cease to be government property? Who authorised or facilitated such a transfer, if indeed it occurred? Were the relevant local government authorities, past or present, aware of this development?

Most importantly, was His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, informed of or involved in any such transaction? The people of Magama unequivocally reject any process that seeks to dispossess them of land duly allocated for their collective economic advancement.

We hold firmly to our belief that His Excellency Bala Muhammad is a people-centred leader, widely respected for integrity, fairness, and a resolute commitment to grassroots development and economic empowerment. It is therefore inconceivable to us that Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir would knowingly approve or condone the sale of land earmarked for a public market intended to serve the people.

In light of the foregoing, we respectfully but firmly call upon His Excellency Bala Muhammad to order an immediate, comprehensive, and transparent investigation into this matter. Should it be established that the land was unlawfully sold or transferred, we urge that all individuals found culpable be held fully accountable in accordance with the law.

Conversely, if these claims are unfounded or misleading, we humbly but insistently request that the government proceed without further delay to commence the construction of the long-overdue market. Your Excellency, the people of Magama have consistently demonstrated loyalty and unflinching support for your administration from its inception to date.

Regrettably, despite this steadfast support, the community has yet to experience the tangible benefits of your acclaimed developmental initiatives. The establishment of this market represents not merely an infrastructure project but a symbol of inclusion, economic dignity, and governmental presence.

We therefore earnestly appeal to His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, to intervene decisively and ensure the immediate realisation of this market project, an intervention that will restore hope, strengthen livelihoods, and reaffirm the confidence of the people of Magama, Toro Local Government Area, and Bauchi State at large in your administration. Ukasha Rabiu Magama writes from Magama, Toro, Bauchi State

Insecurity: Can’t the camp of terrorists be scattered again?

Dear Editor,

Have Nigerians, especially those of the House of faith, ever heard or remembered great interventions of God? Thank God for a man who always prays, organizes prayers for the peace of Nigeria, and the safety of Nigerians. He and others were once told that Boko Haram would come to an end when the church put an end to it.

Just imagine that! We have heard testimonies, when godly Christians were kidnapped, taken to the camps of the diabolical ones, that even the leaders of the diabolical ones shout: Take this one away.”

Let him go,” Let her go away. A man who was very powerful in occultism once confessed that a bright light would scatter their meetings when Jesus’ name was mentioned. Can’t the camp of the diabolical terrorists, ritualistic evil rulers, be scattered again? Jimoh Ayo writes from Minna, Niger State.

Why the US must capture terrorists alive to avoid casualties

Dear Editor, The significant and unending insecurity facing Nigerian citizens forced the USA AFRICOM to conduct precision airstrikes against terrorist camps in the Sokoto State at Tambuwal local government area on December 25, 2025.

Areas in Kwara State were partly affected by the incident as debris from the munitions was found there. This left some residents and indigenes of Offa in Kwara State to count losses of their properties. Nigerian citizens who lack the means to hire a security guard and cannot afford to get a licensed gun to protect themselves when criminal elements invade their homes at midnight are unhappy about the incessant killing of innocent Nigerians by criminal elements who use the country as a base to commit their crimes.

The USA AFRICOM has sought the complete permission of the presidency before it entered Nigeria to bomb terrorists in Sokoto State. The bombing of terrorists through airstrikes must stop. The USA AFRICOM should begin the use of its modern technology weapons as a world superpower to capture terrorists alive to avoid human casualties and property destruction in Nigeria, provided that this is possible for the USA.

The questions to ask the USA are these: What exactly can happen to any land where the USA conducts bombing operations? Will these I.S. airstrikes not turn Nigeria into a battleground for terrorists and external powers? Our nation must not become a battlefield for terrorists.

The USA is expected to do its surveillance properly before attacking terrorists. We have many innocent Nigerians living in the villages of Northern rural areas where these terrorists are living to perpetrate their evils. The USA should get rid of those sponsoring these terrorists so that the poor masses in Northern States of Nigeria, who have been the victims of this evil act of terrorists, can have peace.

We need peace in Nigeria. Let me also use this medium to call on the South-West governors to beef up security around their citizens living in the rural areas. Let us be vigilant in the south-west. We must report anyone whose face is not friendly and whose movement is suspicious to the security agents. The terrorists must leave Nigeria. Jimoh Mumin writes from Ibadan, Oyo State

ICPC’s struggle to cleanse Nigeria’s public sector

Dear Editor,

Corruption remains one of Nigeria’s greatest obstacles to development. It drains public resources, undermines governance, and deepens poverty. While the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) often takes the spotlight in the anti-graft war, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) quietly tackles corruption from a different angle.

Established in 2000, the ICPC was designed not only to prosecute offenders but also to prevent corruption before it happens. Unlike the EFCC, which focuses heavily on financial crimes and money laundering, the ICPC’s mandate is broader. It investigates cases of bribery, abuse of office, and misappropriation of public funds, while also working to instill ethical values in public institutions.

This dual focus on enforcement and prevention sets it apart, making it a key player in Nigeria’s anti-corruption architecture. One of the ICPC’s most impactful initiatives has been its scrutiny of government budgets and projects.

Through its “Constituency Project Tracking” programme, the commission monitors how funds allocated for local projects are spent. This initiative has uncovered abandoned or poorly executed projects, forcing accountability from public officials.

For communities across Nigeria, it has brought renewed hope that long-promised infrastructure will no longer disappear into thin air. The commission has also invested heavily in anticorruption education. From secondary schools to universities, ICPC has launched integrity clubs and campaigns to instill values of honesty and accountability in young Nigerians.

The idea is that fighting corruption is not just about punishing offenders but also about changing a culture that has normalised it. This preventive approach is slow and subtle, but its long-term impact could be transformative. However, the ICPC faces significant challenges.

Like the EFCC, it is often accused of being hampered by political interference. Critics argue that some cases are pursued selectively, while powerful individuals sometimes escape prosecution. This perception undermines confidence in the commission’s independence and raises doubts about whether it can truly deliver justice without fear or favour. Funding and manpower constraints also limit the ICPC’s effectiveness.

With corruption widespread across multiple sectors—from education to health, oil to infrastructure—the commission’s capacity to investigate and prosecute cases is overstretched. Many Nigerians believe that without greater resources, ICPC will remain reactive rather than proactive in the battle against graft. Another obstacle is Nigeria’s slow judicial process.

Corruption cases drag on for years in the courts, often outlasting the attention of the public. By the time verdicts are reached, many citizens have lost faith in the process. This judicial bottleneck weakens the deterrent effect of the ICPC’s prosecutions.

Despite these challenges, the commission has scored some victories. From securing convictions of public servants who demanded bribes to recovering misappropriated funds, the ICPC has demonstrated that accountability is possible.

Its preventive programmes, though less visible, are quietly shaping a new generation of Nigerians who see integrity as a virtue rather than a weakness. For Nigeria to truly succeed in the anti-corruption fight, however, the ICPC must be strengthened.

This means greater financial independence, stronger political backing, and legal reforms to speed up corruption trials. Equally important is ensuring that its leadership remains impartial and resistant to political pressure. The ICPC stands as a reminder that corruption cannot be tackled by arrests alone.

It must be fought through a combination of enforcement, prevention, and cultural reorientation. Whether the commission can rise above its challenges and deliver on this mission will determine its place in Nigeria’s fight for accountability.

As the country battles to shake off the shackles of corruption, the ICPC’s role is more important than ever. If empowered and truly independent, it could help cleanse Nigeria’s public sector and set the nation on a path to genuine transparency and good governance. Rosemary Robson writes from the Department of Mass Communication, University Of Maiduguri, Borno State.