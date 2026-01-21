Alleged Sale Of GRA Land: Arabambi Only Seeking Attention— Ogun Govt

The Ogun State Government has dismissed as blackmail and reckless defamation allegations by a Labour Party chieftain, Mr Arabambi Abayomi, that the administration of Dapo Abiodun is selling governmentowned housing assets, including the Ibara Government Reserved Area (GRA).

The government described Abayomi as an attention-seeking rabble-rouser with a penchant for blackmail, alleging that his claims were motivated by resentment after he was kept at arm’s length by the administration.

In a statement yesterday in Abeokuta, the Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to the Governor, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, said the allegations were misleading and deliberately aimed at distorting the state’s ongoing urban renewal programme.

Akinmade said it was ironic for Abayomi to portray the revitalisation of GRAs across the state as the sale of public assets, noting that the initiative had received commendation from eminent Nigerians.

He recalled that former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Alake of Egbaland, Adedotun Gbadebo, and the General Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, had all praised the projects, which are transforming GRAs into modern smart cities.

“The fact is well known that Ogun State’s urban renewal programme for Government Reserved Areas involves transforming dilapidated houses and shanties into modern, vibrant smart cities,” Akinmade said.