Alleged Ritual: 39-Year-Old Woman’s Body Dismembered In Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed a tragic culpable homicide incident that occurred on Thursday at Temidire community, Egbejila road, in Ilorin, the state capital.

‎

In a statement issued on Saturday by the spokesperson of the Police Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said: “At about 0900hrs, a resident of the area reported a suspected foul play within the residence of one Mr Ekene Enemo.

Following a swift police response, a team of detectives visited the scene, where the dismembered body of Mrs Esther Enemo (aged 39 years) was discovered in the bush behind her residence.

Further search led to the recovery of other parts of her body concealed in a sack and dumped beneath a nearby community bridge.

‎

‎”A suspect, one Mr. Sylvester Enemo (aged 29 years), younger brother to the victim’s husband, who was seen leaving the house a few minutes before the discovery of the incident, has been arrested in connection with the crime.

In contrast, the husband, Mr. Ekene Enemo, has also been contacted for necessary clarification. The remains of the deceased have been evacuated and deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) morgue for autopsy.

‎

‎”The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Ojo Adekimi, PSC, MNIPS, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the matter, assuring that the Command will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is served.

‎

‎”While the Command deeply regrets the unfortunate incident, we appeal to members of the public to remain calm and avoid speculations capable of inciting fear or tension within the community.

“The Police are fully committed to unravelling the circumstances surrounding this incident and bringing all perpetrators to face the full weight of the law.

‎

‎”The Command also reassures citizens that adequate security strategies have been reinforced across the state to safeguard lives and property.

“We urge residents to continue to cooperate with the Police by providing useful information that can aid ongoing investigations and security operations. The Kwara State Police Command remains steadfast in its resolve to protect all residents and ensure peace prevails in our communities.”