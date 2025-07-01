New Telegraph

July 1, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 1, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Alleged Rape: NAPTIP…

Alleged Rape: NAPTIP Alerts Interpol, Place Speed Darlington On Watchlist

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Tuesday announced it has placed controversial entertainer Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, on an international watchlist and alerted Interpol.

This move follows the artist’s repeated failure to honour summons over a viral video in which he claimed to have had sex with a 15-year-old girl.

NAPTIP’s spokesperson, Vincent Adekoye, confirmed that the agency is working with the Nigeria Immigration Service, police, DSS, and Interpol to locate and apprehend him.

READ ALSO

“We have followed the legal process and obtained a court order to watchlist him,” he said.

Despite being declared wanted on June 27 for alleged rape, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking, Speed Darlington has remained defiant, insisting he committed no crime.

 

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

INEC Announces 2025-2026 Election Timetable, Voter Registration
Read Next

AKK Gas Pipeline: NNPC Announces Successful Crossing Of R’Niger