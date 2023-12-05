Alleged Rape: Kwara Court Remands Herbalist, One Other

A Magistrate court sitting in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, has ordered the remand of an Ibadan-based social media influencer and herbalist, Sultan Ojuwoni Atakoro and one Olaitan Ibrahim Olalekan at the Correctional Service Centre Oke-Kura, Ilorin till January 17, 2024, for alleged rape and arson.

The Police First Information Report (FIR) stated that Atakoro serially raped and set ablaze a 21-year-old girl, Firdaos Jimoh in his shrine, in Ibadan, Oyo State, conniving with Olalekan and one Omowumi and her children who are at large.

The suspects were arraigned on offences bordering on criminal conspiracy, unlawful trial by ordeal, rape, causing grievous bodily hurt by dangerous means and attempt to commit culpable homicide, contrary to Sections 97, 214, 283, and 229 of the Penal Code Law.

Magistrate Kolawole Aluko, who also did not take the plea of the suspects when the FIR was read to them, said the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the offences for which they were charged.

He, however, listened to the submissions of the prosecution and counsel for the second defendant after which he ordered the remand of the suspects and adjourned the case till January 17, 2024 for mention, adding that the offences for which the suspects were charged are not ordinarily bailable.