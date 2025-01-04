Alleged Rape: Judge Grants Jay Z Permission To File For Dismissal

Share

A New York City judge has granted American rapper, Jay-Z permission to file a motion to dismiss a lawsuit accusing him of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that, the lawsuit also names Sean “Diddy” Combs as a co-defendant.

However, both Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter and Combs deny the allegations

On Friday, Judge Analisa Torres of the Southern District of New York approved the request by Jay-Z’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, to submit a motion for dismissal.

According to court documents, Spiro must file the motion by February 6, 2025. The plaintiff’s lawyers will have until the end of February to respond, and Spiro will have until mid-March to submit a reply.

The accuser, identified as Jane Doe, alleges that Jay-Z and Diddy raped her during an after-party for the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2000. Doe filed the initial lawsuit in October 2024, refiled in December to include Jay-Z by name

