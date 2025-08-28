Alleged Rape: Activists Raise Alarm Over Hadiza, Baby’s Safety

…Demands Justice, Rule of Law

A group of activists under the umbrella of the “Talk Initiative” on Wednesday raised the alarm over the security and safety of Hadiza Baffa and her two-year-old baby, who alleged that a former Minister raped her.

It would be recalled that Baffa came into the spotlight in mid-2025 following reports of a complex and high-profile legal case involving her and the former Minister, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN.

The Activists at a press conference in Abuja said that apart from Baffa and her baby needing urgent emotional stability, their lives have been threatened by constant harassment from different security agents.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Ms. Pauline Okoeguale, who called on both the government and Nigerians to rise in defence of Baffa and other victims of the alleged rape, also stated that injustice will continue to fester when proper actions are not taken in good time.

She noted that while the victims have remained silent in face of their ordeal, their experiences have been very traumatising and demand justice and a total solution.

She equally called on well-meaning Nigerians to join the #JusticeForHadiza movement, and strengthen the fight against gender violence and other issues that adversely affect women and children.

Okoeguale said, “ The Talk Initiative has established direct contact with Hadiza Musa Baffa, and we stand firmly with her in this fight for justice. Her ordeal is heartbreaking, and we cannot remain silent.

“ Let it be clear: this campaign has no political undertone. It is simply about the safety of a mother and the welfare of her child.

“ We call on Nigerians, civil society groups, and all advocates of justice to rally behind Hadiza. She must not face this battle alone.

“We equally demand that security agencies and the Nigerian justice system conduct a thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation. Justice must not only be done, it must be seen to be done.

“Talk Initiative remains committed to protecting human dignity, promoting equality, and amplifying the voices of the vulnerable. We will stand by Hadiza until justice prevails. #JusticeForHadiza is not just a campaign, it is a call to conscience”.

In her part, the victim, Hadiza Baffa, confirmed that her life and that of her baby are in danger, noting that she had decided to speak out in order to get justice for herself and others.