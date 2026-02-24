Alleged Ransom Payment For Abducted Niger Schoolchildren False – FG

The Federal Government of Nigeria has denied allegations that a ransom was paid for the release of abducted St. Mary’s schoolchildren in Niger State, describing such claims as false and baseless.

Foreign media reports alleged that N2 billion was paid by the federal government for their release and claimed that militant commanders were freed in exchange to secure the children’s freedom.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, in a statement on Tuesday, said such allegations disserve the professionalism and integrity of Nigeria’s security forces and the sacrifices they make daily.

The minister faulted the report, pointing out that the allegations relied entirely on anonymous “intelligence sources” and individuals “familiar with the talks,” in contrast to the on-the-record denials issued by constituted authorities.

He recalled that the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the Department of State Services (DSS), and the leadership of the National Assembly had publicly refuted claims of ransom payment.

“The report itself reveals contradictions that expose its speculative character, presenting sharply conflicting accounts regarding the alleged ransom.

“Such inconsistency underscores a lack of direct knowledge and undermines the credibility of the claims.

“The assertion that ransom was delivered by helicopter to insurgents, with cross-border confirmation of receipt, is fiction.

“The DSS has formally dismissed this claim as fake and laughable,” he stated.

Alhaji Idris added that the Nigerian government is confronting “a structured, profit-driven criminal enterprise.”

“The successful rescue of the pupils, without casualty, was the result of professional intelligence and operational precision.”

The minister stated that while the government respects the freedom of the press, it rejects a narrative built on shadowy, unnamed sources seeking to undermine the credibility of a sovereign government acting within its laws.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no ransom was paid, and no militant commanders were freed,” he asserted, urging the media to verify facts before publishing speculative reports that risk emboldening criminals or undermining troop morale.