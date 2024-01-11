Alleged Police Brutality Of Lawyer: NBA, Falana Calls For Thorough Investigtion

The Lagos, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Badagry and Epe branches of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), have embarked on a peaceful protest over what they termed police brutality.

Speaking while the protest lasted, a Lagos-based human rights lawyer, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana expressed disaffection over what he describes as the inhuman behaviour of the police.

The protest which saw hundreds of lawyers take to the streets equally gave the SAN the opportunity to declare that the five branches of the NBA took the decision to come together to fight against police brutality due to the recent maltreatment meted out to one of their colleagues.

Falana, who maintained that the Association was making a case through him to say no to the police brutalisation of lawyers and the citizens at large, added that the NBA wants the full investigation of the incident.

The SAN, said, “I am happy the Commissioner of Police announced today that the investigation is ongoing.

“The Commissioner also indicated that lawyers should be prepared to be members of the committee since the police have nothing to hide.

“Besides the report, the NBA is also taking certain steps to file actions to protect the human rights of our colleagues to make a point that if anything of that nature happens to any lawyer, the NBA will take it up.”

On his part, the Ikeja Branch Chairman of the NBA, Seyi Olawunmi particularly lambasted the alleged act of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Gowon Estate and called for a thorough investigation which would involve the NBA.

In arguing that the protest was not just about their colleague, but about seeking justice, Olawunmi maintained, “If our members have behaved in an unruly manner, let the law take its cause.

“Lawyers are not above the law, and we need to press the fact that this is about an ordinary man on the street.

“So, we are not coming out because it is our colleague who is involved, but we are saying if you go to a police station as a Nigerian, you have a right to be treated in a civil manner that you deserve.

“It is wrong for the police to ask Nigerians to drop their phones before they could get access to police stations. The police should stop subjecting Nigerians to any form of harassment.”

The protest is coming consequent upon the alleged unlawful brutal detention for two days of a lawyer, Olumide Sonubi by the police at the Gowon Estate Police Station, Lagos.

It was reported that the lawyer was hospitalised after being detained by the police on December 30, 2023, over an alleged assault by a police officer during negotiations.

No fewer than 700 lawyers participated in the protest march from the secretariat of the NBA in Ikeja to the headquarters of the Lagos State Police Command.

Other NBA Chairmen present at the protest are Mr Olabisi Makanjuola, Lagos NBA Chairman, Mr Emeka Ralph, Badagry NBA Chairman and Mr Wale Adegoke, NBA Ota Branch.