Alleged P&ID Scam: Lawyer testifies against fleeing Briton, James Nolan

A legal practitioner, Nnedimma Eiyisi, on Monday, testified against a Briton and Director of Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) Ltd, Mr James Nolan, at a Federal High Court in Abuja. Eiyisi, while being led in evidence-in-chief by the EFCC’s counsel, Bala Sanga, revealed how she registered another company, Micad Project City Services Ltd, at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on Nolan’s instruction.

The lawyer, who is the 3rd prosecution witness (PW3), told Justice Obiora Egwuatu. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the anti-graft agency had sued Micad Project City Services Ltd and Nolan as 1st and 2nd defendants in the money laundering charge filed before Justice Egwuatu. The judge had granted the EFCC’s application to continue Nolan’s trial in absentia after he jumped bail and fled the country since 2022.

Although Nolan was said to have been arrested by the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) on Jan. 27 in Italy, he was yet to be extradited back to Nigeria to face his trial. Giving her testimony on Monday, Eiyisi said: “I am a lawyer at Ivory Chambers. “I am here in respect of CAC documents I filed for Micad Project City Services Ltd on the instruction of Nolan.”