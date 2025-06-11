Alleged P&ID Scam: Absence Of Prosecution, Defence Lawyers Stall Adoption Of Written Addresses

Share

The absence of the prosecution and defence lawyers yesterday, stalled the planned adoption of final written addresses in the charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against James Nolan, a director in the Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) Ltd. The matter was subsequently adjourned until Sept. 24 for adoption of their written addresses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nolan, a British national, in the trial linked to the alleged $9.6 billion P&ID scandal, had, on Jan. 16, told the court that he would not be calling any witness(es) in the ongoing trial. Nolan, who jumped bail around September 2022 and fled Nigeria, told the court through his lawyer, Michael Ajara.

The lawyer said that he would rely on the prosecution’s evidence already presented in court and would not be presenting additional evidence. After the submission of the counsel, Justice Egwuatu had adjourned the matter to for the adoption of the final written addresses of the parties.

The EFCC had, in the charge marked: FHC/ ABJ/CR/9/22, dragged Micad Project City Service, a subsidiary of P&ID Ltd, and Nolan before Justice Egwuatu.

