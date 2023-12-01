Alleged P&ID Fraud: EFCC Withdraws Charge Against Ex-lagos Ag, Shasore

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, withdrew the money laundering charge preferred against Mr Olasupo Shasore, SAN, following a directive by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minster of Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.

EFCC’s Counsel, Bala Sanga, informed Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja, upon resumed hearing that his office notified him as prosecuting lawyer that there was a let- ter from the AGF requesting the anti-graft agency to withdraw the charge.

Sanga, who said the letter would be brought to court, prayed the court to stand down the matter to await its delivery and the judge granted the request. When the court reconvened, the prosecution presented copies of the letter to the judge and the defence counsel, Chief Olawale Ako- ni, SAN.

“Based on the AGF’s directive, we apply to withdraw the case,” Sanga told the court. The AGF’s letter sighted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and personally signed by Mr Fagbemi, which was addressed to the Executive Chairman of EFCC, was captioned: “RE: Review of All Civil and Criminal Proceedings Between Process and Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID) and Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN).”