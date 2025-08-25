Alleged Oppression: Soludo Moves To Overhaul Agunechemba

The Anambra State Government has moved to overhaul the Agunechemba Security Squad. The outfit saddled with complementing the efforts of security forces in tackling the security issues in the state has been accused of torture and oppression.

And there have been calls by residents for the body to be disbanded.

It was learnt that at a closed-door meeting presided over by Kenneth Emeakayi, Special Adviser to Governor Charles Soludo on Community Security at the weekend, it was resolved that both Agunechemba and the Anti-Touting Squad officers must be subjected to undergo drug tests.

According to sources, they will also be subjected to investigations to find out if they belong to secret societies.

It was learnt that Emeakayi emphasised the importance of upholding integrity and restoring public confidence in both agencies. Sources said the unit commanders were ordered to implement the directives.