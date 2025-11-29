Nollywood actor Taye Arimoro has reacted to his indefinite suspension by the industry’s leading guilds, describing their ruling as “Inaccurate” and pledging to challenge it through legal channels.

The suspension stems from an alleged on-set altercation during the production of “Pieces of Love”, reportedly involving producer Peggy Ovire. Arimoro claims the incident occurred after he attempted to leave the set following his scheduled call time.

According to him, Ovire blocked his vehicle, leading to his detention and physical assault by her team.

In response, Arimoro is seeking N100 million in compensation from Ovire, dismissing her version of events as “grossly misleading.”

READ ALSO:

The joint investigation by the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN), Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), and the Association of Movie Producers (AMP) concluded that Arimoro should issue a public apology to Ovire and the director, release a corrective video clarifying the actual sequence of events, and complete the remaining scenes under supervision.

Arimoro, however, maintained that the guilds’ statement does not reflect the facts. “To be honest, the statement given doesn’t capture the facts of the matter in any way, shape, or form!

“My management and legal team are aware of this, and I will provide a comprehensive response tomorrow. My legal team is also proceeding with the necessary action to address these unfounded claims,” he wrote on social media.

The dispute highlights ongoing tensions on Nollywood sets and raises questions about how conflicts between actors and producers are handled within the industry.