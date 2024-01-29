Alleged Oil Bunkering: Organised Media Campaign To Distract CNS, Enugu Reps Caucus

Members of the House of Representatives caucus from Enugu State said the current smear campaign against the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla was orchestrated by economic saboteurs to distract him and probably get him off their way.

Vice-Admiral Ogalla has been accused of facilitating unauthorised bunkering of crude oil and engaging in multimillion-naira contract-splitting fraud, as well as the release of several oil tankers previously seized for transporting stolen crude oil off Nigerian shores.

But the leader of the caucus, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, in a statement after an emergency meeting with members, noted that it was obvious that the CNS has turned the heat against the oil thieves who have now resorted to blackmail to get him off their way.

“Vice Admiral Ogalla from records, has had a very excellent career in the Nigerian Navy and had not for once been found directly or indirectly involved in any misconduct as an officer,” the statement added.

The caucus further stated that it was obvious that crude oil thieves whose criminal activities have been brutally ended since Admiral Ogalla took over the headship of the Navy, have now resorted to organised media campaign against the CNS.

The caucus declared support for the position of the Naval headquarters in a statement issued by the Naval spokesman, Rear-Admiral Adetokun Ayo-Vaughan, which exonerated Vice-Admiral Ogalla from all the spurious allegations contained in the media reports”.

It urged the CNS not to be deterred by the attacks on his person and office from carrying out the work of protecting the oil economy of the country, adding that Nigerians would stand with him as long as he remained committed to his duties.