Alleged Nysc Certificate Forgery Against Interior Minister Unfounded – Hundeyin

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate obtained by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, was validly issued by the organisation, Ag. ACP Benjamin Hundeyin has revealed.

The disclosure follows a protest by some persons in Lagos bordering on the Minister’s NYSC certificate, and the need for public accountability.

Reacting to the development in a message sent to Saturday Telegraph, Hundeyin said the allegation is “unfounded”, and so should be disregarded. He said his position was arrived at after contacting the relevant authority for verification and authenticity.

He said: “After an exhaustive investigation into the allegations, it has been established that there is no evidence whatsoever of forgery, alteration, falsification or unlawful production of the minister’s NYSC certificate.

“The NYSC was contacted and it was verified that the certificate was duly issued by the corps to the minister. “The allegations are therefore unfounded”.