Alleged Nurse Who Treated Mohbad Breaks Silence Amid Death (Video)

Following the tragic loss of Nigerian singer, Mohbad, the nurse who attended to the late singer before his death has broken her silence on the matter.
The nurse who doubled as an eyewitness in a viral video making rounds on social media claimed that Mohbad’s life was sadly cut short after being struck by a poisonous charm.
According to the nurse, she recounts how she and her colleagues were there at the hospital when Mohbad was hurriedly brought in, and the singer was displaying signs of acute discomfort, shaking considerably.
Speaking further, the nurse stated that at first, no test was administered, but due to his condition, they suspected Malaria, so they began providing numerous therapies, including injections, in an attempt to improve his condition. Unfortunately, they were unaware that magical forces were at work at the moment.
She added that before this incident had happened, the late musician was attempting to separate a fight when his suspected assailant cunningly used the opportunity to unleash the juju spell on him.
