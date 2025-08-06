Alleged NNPCL Fraud: Rights Group Drags EFCC to Court

An Abuja-based civil group, Rights for All International, has asked the Federal High Court Abuja to compel the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the chief financial officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Dapo Segun over alleged financial fraud.

In a suit filed last Monday, the group said the EFCC’s failure to investigate Segun in connection with the acquisition of the OVH Energy by the NNPCL and the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries amounted to failure of its statutory duty and therefore constitutes an abuse of powers, ultra vires.

Amongst the reliefs sought are an order of mandamus directing the EFCC “to within seven days, commence investigation of the fraudulent conduct or role of the 2nd respondent, as the chief financial officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, in connection with the acquisition of OVH Energy by the NNPCL and rehabilitation of the Port-Harcourt and Warri Refineries and to publish the Report of the Investigation within 14 days of its conclusion”.