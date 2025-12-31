Alleged NNPC Ltd Fraud: Dangote’s Absence Stalls Farouk Ahmed’s Probe

The much-anticipated appearance of the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, at the Headquarters of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) yesterday, did not happen, owing to the business mogul’s engagements outside the country, New Telegraph has learnt.

The ICPC had set Monday, for the richest man in Africa to appear at its Headquarters in Abuja, to formally adopt his petition against the former Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Alhaji Farouk Ahmed. In a correspondence exclusively sighted by New Telegraph, the anti-corruption Commission predicated its invitation on the fact that the petition against Ahmed is “criminal in nature”, hence the need for personal adoption.

The letter, which was addressed to the business mogul’s lawyer, Ogwu Onoja (SAN), was dated December 23, and signed by Rouqayya Ibrahim, Chief of Staff to the ICPC Chairman, Adamu Aliyu (SAN). Specifically, the Commission noted that being criminal in nature, the investigation may culminate in criminal proceedings before a court of competent jurisdiction, where a prima facie case is established.

In a letter through his attorney, Dangote sought “first, or second week in January” to honour the anti-corruption Commission’s invitation. New Telegraph reports that the ICPC, while acknowledging the petition, had said: “”The Commission acknowledges the appearance of your good self, Dr Ogwu J. Onoja (SAN), on 22nd December, wherein you adopted the petition in respect of the allegations made against Farouk Ahmed on behalf of your client, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

“While the Commission appreciates your representation, we are constrained to draw your attention to the fact that the matter under investigation is criminal in nature, being conducted pursuant to the provisions of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000. As you are aware, criminal investigations may culminate in criminal proceedings before a court of competent jurisdiction.

“In such circumstances, the statement and personal adoption of the petition by the complainant may be required to be tendered in court as part of the evidentiary process, It is therefore essential, for purposes of procedural integrity and admissibility, that Dangote personally adopts his petition before the Commission. “Accordingly, we respectfully request that you kindly facilitate the appearance of Dangote at the Commission’s Headquarters on 29th December 2025 at 10am, for the purpose of formally adopting his petition.”