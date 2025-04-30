Alleged Naira Abuse: EFCC Releases E-Money On Bail

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released popular socialite, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, on bail.

New Telegraph gathered that E-money was released on Tuesday, April 29, and would be charged to court soon.

READ ALSO

Recall that E-money had been arrested on Tuesday on allegations of naira abuse and was arrested by the anti-graft agency in the Omole area of Lagos State. He was subsequently taken into EFCC’s custody in Abuja.

He was said to have been spotted at a public event allegedly spraying the naira and some US dollar bills, an offence said to be contrary to Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange (Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act.

The anti-graft agency has been cracking down on abusers of the nation’s currency of recent.

Share