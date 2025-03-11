Alleged N973m Hospital Fund: Kebbi Debunks Sacking CMD

Share

The Kebbi State Government yesterday clarified that former Argungu General Hospital Chief Medical Director (CMD) Emmanuel Ehiem was transferred to the Kebbi Medical Centre (KMC) Kalgo, not sacked.

Reports had claimed that Governor Nasir Idris dismissed Ehiem over the management of a N973 million hospital renovation project.

The Commissioner for Health in a letter dated March 4 and addressed to the Permanent Secretary/Chief Medical Director of Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, listed Dr. Ehiem among the doctors who had been resigned to different hospitals.

The letter notified the commissioner that Ehiem has since resumed duties in the hospital.

