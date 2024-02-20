ALLEGED N950M FRAUD: Court to Rule on Jurisdiction, February 16

The High Court of Lagos State, Ikeja, presided over by Justice Ismail Ijelu, will on February 16, 2024, deliver a ruling on whether it has jurisdiction to entertain the N950 million fraud case against a former staff of The Punch Newspaper, Olusegun Ogunbanjo. The judge took the decision after the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Dr Babajide Martins and the counsel to the 1st Defendant, Mr C.J. Jiakponna adopted their written addresses. Other Defendants in the suit designated ID/21559C/2023 are Olawunmi Ogunbanjo, Vaneloo International Limited, Valeco Global Ventures, Bagco Garba, Taofeek Ogunbanjo, Ifeanyi Odogwu, Bound Media Ltd and Godwin Benson.

In his 17-paragraph affidavit, Jiakponna is specifically questioning the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the fraud charge slammed against Ogunbajo by the Lagos State Government (LASG). In moving the application dated No- vember 16, 2023, the lawyer who particularly asked the judge to strike out the case, insisted that the court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the case and that the case was already ongoing in Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrate Court. According to the lawyer, “Our application is a preliminary objection before this court that it lacks the jurisdiction to hear the case. We urge the court to strike out the case.”

In his 11-paragraph Counter-Affidavit, dated December 11, 2023, the counsel for the LASG, Dr Martins, urged the court to throw out the preliminary objection, adding that it is lacking in merit. While explaining that a case filed at the High Court superseded the case in the magistrate court, Dr Martins, said, “As soon as we realize the severity of the charge, the DPP under the directive of the Attorney-General ordered that the case be filed at the High Court, “If a case is ongoing at the Magistrate Court, and the Prosecution changes its mind and wants it heard at the High Court, the law allows that. “Once the matter has been filed before the High Court, it would therefore supersede the of the Magistrate Court, and there are authorities cited to that effect.”

The DPP equally argued that there was no need to notify the defence of an interim order. According to Dr Martins, an interim order was in accordance with the law. “If at the end of the day, the defendant is found not guilty, the properties will be returned to him. “We have passed the stage where citizens will go to court to prevent prosecuting authorities from carrying out their duties. “I hereby urge the court to dismiss the preliminary objection as lacking merit,” Dr Martins said. It would be recalled that Ogunbanjo had been arraigned before a Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court on March 10, 2023, on the alleged offence.

The Magistrates’ Court, presided over by Magistrate Adeola Olatubosun had granted him bail in the sum of N10 million with two sureties in like sum, follow- ing his not guilty plea to the three count charge of obtaining by false pretence, forgery, and stealing. Ogunbanjo had been alleged to have obtained N450m from one Mr Olusola lkuyajesin and N500m from one Mr Durodola Balogun under the false pretence of using the said sums to buy stationeries. The LASG had equally accused the Defendant of forging an organisation’s Local Purchase Orders (LPO) to carry out the acts in contravention of Sections 287, 314 and 365 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos.