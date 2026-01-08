Alleged N800m Fraud: Delta Assembly Gets Impeachment Notice Over Bomadi Crisis

The legislative arm of Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State has submitted an impeachment notice to the state’s House of Assembly and recommended the removal of council chairman, Dagidi Andaye.

The chairman was accused of gross misconduct, abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds. This was as the crisis led to the removal of the legislative arm, where new principal officers, led by Hon. ThankGod Tiriki emerged.

The notice, dated January 5, 2026, addressed to the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Rt Hon Dennis Guwor, but copied to the Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, was submitted to the Assembly yesterday.