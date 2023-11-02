Alleged N6bn Money Laundering: Efcc’s Witness Absence Stalls Trial Of Mompha

Following the absence of the prosecution witness, the trial of social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha (alias Mompha), charged with N6 billion money laundering, was yesterday stalled before an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

At the commencement of Mompha’s trial before the court, presided over by Justice Mojisola Dada, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), through its counsel, Mrs Bilikisu Buhari, informed the judge that the prosecution’s next witness was not in the country.

The anti-graft agency therefore prayed the judge to allow the witness give his evidence via virtual hearing. Buhari said, “My lord, we are sorry our witness could not make it to court today because he is out of the country for training.

“We, however, apply that the witness’ evidence be taken virtually.” But counsel for the defence, Mr Kolawole Salami, objected to the request of the prosecution on the grounds that the Commission had ample time to prepare and bring their witnesses.

Salami said: “My lord, the prosecution had enough time to prepare and bring their witnesses, only to apply for a virtual hearing this morning without any notification.