Alleged N536.1m Fraud: Kogi Lawmakers Suspend Ibaji LG Boss

The Kogi State House of Assembly has suspended William Iko-Ojo, the Chairman of Ibaji Local Government Area of the state over alleged misappropriation of public funds, security threat, gross misconduct and abuse of office.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspension of the Council Chairman was based on a petition to the state Assembly submitted by one Jibril Ojochenemi and read by the House Majority Leader, Suleiman Abdulrazaq, a member from Okene Town.

According to Abdulrazaq, the petition alleged that the Chairman spent N536, 137, 064.9k (five hundred and thirty-six million, one hundred and thirty-seven thousand, sixty-four naira, and nine kobo) on overhead costs without budget provision.

The alleged embezzlement, according to the Majority Leader, was disclosed in the audited consolidated financial statement of Kogi State’s 21 Local Government Areas for the period 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021.

Abdulrazaq urged the House to investigate cases of security breaches in flagrant disregard for the rule of law, claiming that such behaviour portrays the “man to act above the law.”

Reacting to the development in a statement issued on Friday, Iko-Ojo said the suspension was slammed on him without the opportunity to defend himself from all the allegations.

He, however, described the move as political, saying some of his traducers from the Local Government could be behind the act.

Speaking further, he thanked the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for the opportunity to serve as Local Government Chairman, stressing that he would continue to support the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a stakeholder in the state.

The suspended council chief also advised the people of the Local Government to continue to support the party, particularly in the upcoming November 11 governorship election.

READ ALSO:

However, Given the graft accusation in the petition before the house, the Majority Leader advocated for the suspension of the beleaguered Council leader, which was instantly endorsed by Deputy Speaker, Enema Paul, who represents Dekina Okura State.

In his submission, the Deputy Speaker stated that the charges against the Local Government Chairman were serious and that he should step down while the House completed its investigation.

Members from Ogori Magongo State Constituency Bode Ogunmola, Dekina/Biraidu, Ochidi Usman Shehu, Kogi Koton Karfe, Aliyu Maikudi, Okene South, and Yusuf Zakari Eneve all backed the dismissal of the Ibaji Council chairman in their separate comments.

They said under the watch of the embattled Council boss, a crisis broke out in Ibaji which led to the death of a woman.

” If the executive Chairman cannot control security problems and is busy inciting crisis in his domain, my submission here is that the Chairman should be suspended,” one of the lawmakers said.

In his rulings, the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Aliyu Umar Yusuf directed the Vice Chairman to take over the activities of the Local Government in an Acting capacity.

The House, however, set up a seven Man committee chaired by Deputy Speaker, Enema Paul to investigate the allegations.

“He is becoming a security threat to the place he is supposed to provide security. As a Chairman that was democratically elected, the party that the Chairman belongs to has equally petitioned his character. But all effort to see that he behaves well was not forthcoming.

“When you have a Chairman that is supposed to provide an enabling environment for people to go about their lawful business, is now seen inciting communities against each other, threaten to remove traditional rulers or install new ones before were it exist. That cannot be tolerated. The security reports against the Chairman are not favourable” the Speaker stated.

He called on the Nigeria Police, and Department of State Services, (DSS) to put the suspended Chairman on security watch to avert any breakdown of law and order.

The embattled Council boss, who spoke with The Advocate when contacted on Friday, said: “As far as I’m concerned, I don’t know anybody answering the name Jibril Ojochenemi in Ibaji but whatever it is I am ready to defend myself of the allegation. Unfortunately, I was not given the opportunity to do so before the sudden decision by the State Assembly.

“I want to thank God Almighty for my life and also appreciate the governor, His Excellency (Yahaya Bello) for the time I have spent with him and for giving me that opportunity to service. I want to tell the people that the governor is good man.

“What is happening now is the handiwork of my people from Ibaji Local Government. Their reason is best known to them but I want to declare that I will continue to support my party the APC. As far as APC is concerned, I am a stakeholder in Ibaji and Kogi State and I will continue to tell my people to support the ruling party.”

Continuing he said: “As per my suspension, I have taken it in good faith. We will continue to support our party especially in the forthcoming November 11 election as we put everything in prayers.

“As per the money they are alleging, since the House of Assembly has not communicated me, I cannot speak about it for now as I only saw the publication on the social media. If the need arises I am ready to give account of what I know any time.”