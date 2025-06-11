Alleged N5.2bn Fraud: Court Rejects Ex-Jamb Registrar’s No-case Submission

Share

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday, rejected the no-case submission filed by Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, the former Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), in the alleged N5.2 billion fraud charge. Justice Obiora Egwuatu, in a ruling, held that the elements of the offence preferred against Ojerinde had been identified by the ICPC’s witnesses, requiring the defendant to enter a defence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had filed an 18-count corruption charge against Ojerinde.

The ICPC alleged that Ojerinde committed multiple frauds while heading the National Examinations Council (NECO) and JAMB. He was initially arraigned in July 2021 by the anti-corruption commission before Justice Egwuatu over allegations bordering on abuse of office and fraudulent diversion of funds from government coffers to the tune of N5.2 billion. He, however, pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

In the proof of evidence tendered before the court by the ICPC’s lawyer, Ebenezer Shogunle, the commission accused him of conferring corrupt advantage upon himself at different times while he was the Registrar and Chief Executive of JAMB and NECO respectively.

It maintained that these actions violated Sections 19, 24, 25 (1) (a) and (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, and Section 1 (1)(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud Act, 2006. However, Ojerinde, through his counsel, Ibrahim Ishyaku, SAN, in February 2022, opted for a plea bargain but the plea bargain failed, following which the prosecution team led by Shogunle moved for the trial to continue.

The commission presented witnesses to substantiate its allegations against the defendant after which his legal team filed a no-case submission, insisting that the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case against their client. They prayed the court to dismiss the charges against Ojerinde.

The prosecution maintained that the commission had established its case and that the court should order the ex-JAMB boss to enter his defence. Justice Egwuatu, in his ruling, held that relevant laws stipulate that a court must determine, among other things, whether there is evidence linking a defendant with an offence.

The judge observed that, as per the charges against the defendant, seven of the counts bordered on advance fee fraud, while others relate to corrupt practices. He highlighted that witnesses had appeared in court to give evidence relating to the charges against the defendant.

He said based on the development so far, elements of the offence had been identified by the ICPC witnesses, requiring the defendant to enter a defence. “The no-case submission fails and is dismissed,” the judge said. Justice Egwuatu, who ordered Ojerinde to enter his defence, adjourned the matter until July 16 for hearing.

Share