Alleged N495m Debt: IBEDC Reconnects UCH

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has restored power supply to the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan. The premier hospital was plunged into darkness after the firm disconnected them three weeks ago for non-payment of accumulated electricity bill said to be over N495 million.

Chief Medical Director (CMD) Jesse Otegbayo said: “Yes. It (power supply) has been reconnected.” Spokeswoman for IBEDC Busolami Tunwase confirmed the development. According to her, UCH paid a little above 10 per cent of the outstanding bill and made a plan to gradually defray the rest.